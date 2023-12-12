Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Montgomery County, Illinois, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nokomis High School at Pana High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillespie High School at Lincolnwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Raymond, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.