The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams put up 15 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-129 loss against the Bucks.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 14.4 20.2 PR -- 13.1 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.5



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Williams has made 3.3 shots per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Bulls average 99.7 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.1 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.7 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets allow 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.3 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 28 7 3 3 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.