Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Peoria County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeville High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Varna, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimfield High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illini Bluffs High School at Greenview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenview, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.