Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Piatt County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arcola High School at Bement High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12

5:50 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bement, IL

Bement, IL Conference: Lincoln Prairie

Lincoln Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Monticello High School