Robert Thomas will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas has averaged 20:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In nine of 27 games this year, Thomas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in 12 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Thomas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 27 Points 0 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

