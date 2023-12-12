Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
Can we expect Sammy Blais finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Blais stats and insights
- Blais has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- Blais averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.0 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:13
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
