Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Sangamon County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Urbana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsville High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.