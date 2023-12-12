Tuesday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) taking on the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 77, Austin Peay 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-19.4)

Southern Illinois (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game (scoring 78.3 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball) and have a +103 scoring differential overall.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Southern Illinois averages rank 317th in the country. Its opponents grab 32.9 per outing.

Southern Illinois connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) at a 40.9% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 4.6 per game its opponents make at a 27% rate.

The Salukis rank 29th in college basketball by averaging 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 124th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Illinois has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (65th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (155th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.