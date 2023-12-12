Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Stephenson County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dakota High School at Scales Mound High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Scales Mound, IL

Scales Mound, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lena-Winslow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lena, IL

Lena, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl City High School at West Carroll High School