Will Tyler Tucker Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Tyler Tucker score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Tucker stats and insights
- Tucker has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Tucker has zero points on the power play.
- Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Tucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 6-2
|10/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
