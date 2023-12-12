Tuesday's game between the UIC Flames (6-3) and Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 72-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UIC, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

UIC vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 72, Green Bay 58

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-13.9)

UIC (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

UIC is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Green Bay's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Flames have hit the over in two games, while Phoenix games have gone over three times.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and allow 61.1 per outing (12th in college basketball).

UIC averages 37.6 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 34.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

UIC knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (133rd in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.1 per game while shooting 21.6%.

The Flames' 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 213th in college basketball, and the 78.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

UIC has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 12.0 it forces on average (194th in college basketball).

