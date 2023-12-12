The UIC Flames (6-3) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

UIC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Flames are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 279th.

The 72.2 points per game the Flames put up are 6.0 more points than the Phoenix give up (66.2).

UIC is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC posted 68.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.1).

When playing at home, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than in away games (75.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UIC performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.0% clip away from home.

UIC Upcoming Schedule