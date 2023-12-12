The UIC Flames (6-3) face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Green Bay matchup.

UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline
BetMGM UIC (-12.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UIC (-12.5) 131.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

  • UIC has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • This season, games featuring the Flames have gone over the point total twice.
  • Green Bay has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • A total of three Phoenix games this season have hit the over.

UIC Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), UIC is 28th in college basketball. It is far below that, 89th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of UIC winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

