UIC vs. Green Bay: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The UIC Flames (6-3) face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Green Bay matchup.
UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UIC vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UIC Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UIC (-12.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UIC (-12.5)
|131.5
|-1100
|+680
UIC vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- UIC has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- This season, games featuring the Flames have gone over the point total twice.
- Green Bay has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of three Phoenix games this season have hit the over.
UIC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), UIC is 28th in college basketball. It is far below that, 89th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of UIC winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
