The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the UIC Flames (6-3) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 130.5.

UIC vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -12.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, UIC and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 total points.

The average total in UIC's matchups this year is 133.3, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Flames have gone 6-1-0 ATS this season.

UIC has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Flames have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1000 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for UIC.

UIC vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 4 57.1% 72.2 135.2 61.1 127.3 140.6 Green Bay 3 33.3% 63.0 135.2 66.2 127.3 132.6

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames record 6.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Phoenix give up (66.2).

UIC has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 66.2 points.

UIC vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 6-1-0 0-0 2-5-0 Green Bay 5-4-0 0-1 3-6-0

UIC vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Green Bay 7-8 Home Record 2-10 3-11 Away Record 1-17 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

