UIC vs. Green Bay: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 12
The Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the UIC Flames (6-3) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 130.5.
UIC vs. Green Bay Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UIC
|-12.5
|130.5
UIC Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, UIC and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 total points.
- The average total in UIC's matchups this year is 133.3, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Flames have gone 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- UIC has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.
- The Flames have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1000 odds on them winning this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for UIC.
UIC vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 130.5
|% of Games Over 130.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UIC
|4
|57.1%
|72.2
|135.2
|61.1
|127.3
|140.6
|Green Bay
|3
|33.3%
|63.0
|135.2
|66.2
|127.3
|132.6
Additional UIC Insights & Trends
- The Flames record 6.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Phoenix give up (66.2).
- UIC has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 66.2 points.
UIC vs. Green Bay Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UIC
|6-1-0
|0-0
|2-5-0
|Green Bay
|5-4-0
|0-1
|3-6-0
UIC vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UIC
|Green Bay
|7-8
|Home Record
|2-10
|3-11
|Away Record
|1-17
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.8
|64.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.6
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
