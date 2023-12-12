Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in White County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School at Galatia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Galatia, IL
- Conference: Greater Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.