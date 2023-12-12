Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Will County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lockport Township High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet West High School at Plainfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeoville High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crete-Monee High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Catholic High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed-Custer High School at Herscher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.