Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Williamson County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Crab Orchard High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphysboro High School at Herrin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Herrin, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
