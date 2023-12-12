Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Williamson County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calhoun High School at Crab Orchard High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 12

5:50 PM CT on December 12 Location: Marion, IL

Marion, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphysboro High School at Herrin High School