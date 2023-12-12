If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Woodford County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roanoke-Benson High School at Tri-Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Downs, IL

Downs, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fieldcrest High School at Heyworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Eureka High School