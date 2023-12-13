Wednesday's contest features the Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) matching up at Welsh-Ryan Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 victory for heavily favored Northwestern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The matchup has no set line.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Chicago State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.3)

Northwestern (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Northwestern has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Chicago State, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 6.8 points per game, with a -81 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.0 points per game (335th in college basketball), and give up 71.8 per outing (201st in college basketball).

Chicago State grabs 31.7 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 36.0 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

Chicago State connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) at a 27.6% rate (340th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Chicago State has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (42nd in college basketball).

