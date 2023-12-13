The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 230th.

The Cougars put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (65) than the Wildcats give up (65.9).

Chicago State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (56.8).

The Cougars are allowing more points at home (71.7 per game) than away (67.5).

Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).

