The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 230th.
  • The Cougars put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (65) than the Wildcats give up (65.9).
  • Chicago State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (56.8).
  • The Cougars are allowing more points at home (71.7 per game) than away (67.5).
  • Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Delaware State L 76-69 Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson W 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas L 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Jones Convocation Center

