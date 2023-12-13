How to Watch Chicago State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.
Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 230th.
- The Cougars put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (65) than the Wildcats give up (65.9).
- Chicago State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (56.8).
- The Cougars are allowing more points at home (71.7 per game) than away (67.5).
- Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (4.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.5%) than on the road (30.5%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|L 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
