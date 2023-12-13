The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Chicago State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Northwestern has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' eight games this season have hit the over.

