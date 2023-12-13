The Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) meet the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Chicago State Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Ryan Langborg: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 261st 70.7 Points Scored 64.9 332nd 36th 63.3 Points Allowed 73.9 239th 340th 28.0 Rebounds 27.7 345th 222nd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 236th 256th 6.5 3pt Made 5.4 320th 122nd 14.3 Assists 8.6 359th 7th 8.2 Turnovers 13.1 259th

