The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) visit the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) after losing three straight road games. The Wildcats are double-digit favorites by 24.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -24.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 132.5 points.

Chicago State's contests this season have a 136.8-point average over/under, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

Chicago State's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Northwestern has covered more often than Chicago State this season, tallying an ATS record of 4-4-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of Chicago State.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 6 75% 75.9 140.9 65.9 137.7 134.4 Chicago State 6 54.5% 65 140.9 71.8 137.7 141

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 65 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 65.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Chicago State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Chicago State 5-6-0 0-0 5-6-0

Chicago State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Chicago State 13-5 Home Record 8-0 7-4 Away Record 3-20 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.