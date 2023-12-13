Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taft High School at Westinghouse College Prep

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 13

5:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Trinity High School at Ida Crown Jewish Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13

5:30 PM CT on December 13 Location: Skokie, IL

Skokie, IL Conference: Chicago Prep

Chicago Prep How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew High School at Tinley Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13

6:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Tinley Park, IL

Tinley Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School at Christian Heritage Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 13

6:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Northfield, IL

Northfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Shore Country Day School at Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13

6:30 PM CT on December 13 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walther Christian Academy