We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rochelle Township High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13

5:30 PM CT on December 13 Location: Genoa, IL

Genoa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendota High School at Sycamore High School