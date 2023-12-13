Wednesday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-65 in favor of DePaul, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 75-70 to Miami (FL) on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 83, Northwestern 65

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons picked up their best win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

DePaul has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but it also has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 32) on December 5

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 218) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 259) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 6

99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 9

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jorie Allen: 12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kate Clarke: 13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 77 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per outing (300th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.