How to Watch the DePaul vs. Northwestern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
DePaul vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.5 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northwestern is 3-0.
- DePaul's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The 77.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- When DePaul scores more than 81.3 points, it is 3-0.
- When Northwestern allows fewer than 77.0 points, it is 2-2.
- The Blue Demons shoot 43.0% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Blue Demons concede.
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Jorie Allen: 12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kate Clarke: 13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Michigan State
|L 102-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/5/2023
|Green Bay
|W 68-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/13/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
