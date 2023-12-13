The Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.5 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northwestern is 3-0.

DePaul's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The 77.0 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Wildcats allow.

When DePaul scores more than 81.3 points, it is 3-0.

When Northwestern allows fewer than 77.0 points, it is 2-2.

The Blue Demons shoot 43.0% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 40.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

20.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jorie Allen: 12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

12.4 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Kate Clarke: 13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

13.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)

