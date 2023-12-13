Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in McHenry County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crystal Lake Central High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marengo High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Plano, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntley High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.