Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in McHenry County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crystal Lake Central High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marengo High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntley High School at Crystal Lake South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13

7:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Prairie Ridge High School