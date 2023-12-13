The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
  • Northwestern has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 347th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats average are only 4.1 more points than the Cougars give up (71.8).
  • Northwestern has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 68.4.
  • When playing at home, Northwestern sunk 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois W 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.