The Chicago State Cougars (3-9) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

Northwestern has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 347th.

The 75.9 points per game the Wildcats average are only 4.1 more points than the Cougars give up (71.8).

Northwestern has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.8 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last season at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.5).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 60.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 68.4.

When playing at home, Northwestern sunk 0.3 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule