Wednesday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (5-5) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-65 and heavily favors DePaul to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Wildcats' last contest on Sunday ended in a 71-58 loss to Maryland.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 83, Northwestern 65

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats defeated the UIC Flames, who are ranked No. 158 in our computer rankings, on November 9 by a score of 92-86, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

The Wildcats have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 158) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 326) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Hailey Weaver: 12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Melannie Daley: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 11.4 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Paige Mott: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.3 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.3 FG% Caroline Lau: 6.8 PTS, 7.0 AST, 32.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 81.3 per outing (349th in college basketball).

