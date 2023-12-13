Northwestern vs. Chicago State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) meet the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northwestern vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Barnhizer: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Buie: 18.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Langborg: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Berry: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|261st
|70.7
|Points Scored
|64.9
|332nd
|36th
|63.3
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|239th
|340th
|28
|Rebounds
|27.7
|345th
|222nd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|236th
|256th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.4
|320th
|122nd
|14.3
|Assists
|8.6
|359th
|7th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|259th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.