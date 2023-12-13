The DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Northwestern Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

