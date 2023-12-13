Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Stephenson County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
