Wednesday's contest at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) matching up with the UIC Flames (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-62 win, as our model heavily favors Green Bay.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Flames secured a 95-89 victory over Omaha.

UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, UIC 62

UIC Schedule Analysis

Against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on November 6, the Flames captured their signature win of the season, a 67-51 road victory.

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 218) on November 6

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 12

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 291) on November 19

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321) on November 17

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 326) on December 1

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 80.3 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and giving up 72 per outing, 310th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

