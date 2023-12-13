UIC vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) matching up with the UIC Flames (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-62 win, as our model heavily favors Green Bay.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Flames secured a 95-89 victory over Omaha.
UIC vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 80, UIC 62
UIC Schedule Analysis
- Against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on November 6, the Flames captured their signature win of the season, a 67-51 road victory.
UIC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 218) on November 6
- 73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 12
- 79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 291) on November 19
- 87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321) on November 17
- 95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 326) on December 1
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 80.3 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and giving up 72 per outing, 310th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.
