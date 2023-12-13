Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Winnebago County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hononegah Community High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere High School at Rockford Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
