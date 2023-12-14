Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Alexander County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meridian High School - Mounds at Egyptian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Tamms, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield High School at Cairo High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cairo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.