The St. Louis Blues host the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Tim Stutzle and others in this contest.

Blues vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Thomas is St. Louis' leading contributor with 27 points. He has 10 goals and 17 assists this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jordan Kyrou has scored five goals and added 12 assists through 28 games for St. Louis.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Stuetzle drives the offense for Ottawa with 26 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 23 games (playing 21:56 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 1 1 6

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Claude Giroux has scored 22 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 13 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 1 1 2 6 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

