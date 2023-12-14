Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 14?
Will Brayden Schenn light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Schenn has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play, Schenn has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
