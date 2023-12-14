The Chicago Bulls (9-16), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kaseya Center, play the Miami Heat (14-10). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 217.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-6) 217 -240 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.7 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are giving up 111.3 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Bulls' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.1 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.4 per contest (16th in league).

The two teams average 221.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up 224.7 points per game combined, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has covered 11 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

Chicago is 10-15-0 ATS this season.

Bulls Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG DeMar DeRozan 24.5 -105 22.3 Coby White 20.5 -105 16.7 Nikola Vucevic 18.5 -110 16.4

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - Heat +3500 +1600 -

