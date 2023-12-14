Bulls vs. Heat December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (11-8) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulls are getting 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White this season.
- Alex Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 53.7% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 1.7 treys per game.
- Patrick Williams is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- The Bulls are receiving 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 12 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Duncan Robinson posts 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bulls
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|106.9
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
