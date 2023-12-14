Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (14-10) play the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|217.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 18 games this season that ended with a point total over 217.5 points.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 222.5-point total on average, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago is 10-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|13
|54.2%
|112.7
|221.8
|111.3
|224.7
|220.9
|Bulls
|18
|72%
|109.1
|221.8
|113.4
|224.7
|220.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Bulls' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).
- The Bulls' 109.1 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|10-15
|3-4
|15-10
|Heat
|11-13
|1-4
|11-13
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bulls
|Heat
|109.1
|112.7
|27
|21
|7-1
|7-5
|6-2
|9-3
|113.4
|111.3
|16
|9
|5-4
|7-6
|6-3
|9-4
