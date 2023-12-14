How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-16) battle the Miami Heat (14-10) at Kaseya Center on December 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bulls.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Heat vs Bulls Player Props
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (109.5 per game) than on the road (108.6). And they are allowing less at home (109.4) than on the road (118.4).
- In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 9.0 fewer points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (118.4).
- The Bulls pick up 1.6 more assists per game at home (24.0) than away (22.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
