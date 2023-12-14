The Chicago Bulls (9-16) battle the Miami Heat (14-10) at Kaseya Center on December 14, 2023.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Bulls put up an average of 109.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (109.5 per game) than on the road (108.6). And they are allowing less at home (109.4) than on the road (118.4).

In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 9.0 fewer points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (118.4).

The Bulls pick up 1.6 more assists per game at home (24.0) than away (22.4).

Bulls Injuries