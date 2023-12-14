Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cook County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilbert Christian High School at New Trier High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Perspectives Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowen High School at Julian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - Blue South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Solorio Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urban Prep Charter Academy-Englewood at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rauner College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 5:28 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bremen High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal High School at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Burbank, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Acero -- Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz Charter High SchoolSor Juana Ines de la Cruz Charter High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glenbrook South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Glenview, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
