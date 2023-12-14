Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cook County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gilbert Christian High School at New Trier High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on December 14

3:00 PM AZT on December 14 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Perspectives Leadership Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14

4:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowen High School at Julian High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14

4:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - Blue South

Chicago Public - Blue South How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Solorio Academy High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14

4:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Urban Prep Charter Academy-Englewood at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14

4:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14

5:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rauner College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 5:28 PM CT on December 14

5:28 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public

Chicago Public How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremen High School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal High School at Reavis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Burbank, IL

Burbank, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Acero -- Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz Charter High SchoolSor Juana Ines de la Cruz Charter High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14

6:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Glenbrook South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Glenview, IL

Glenview, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at Hinsdale Central High School