The Miami Heat (14-10) take on the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bulls 108

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 5.5)

Heat (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.3

The Heat (11-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 5.8% more often than the Bulls (10-15-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the point total 60% of the time this season (15 out of 25). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (11 out of 24).

The Heat have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-3) this season while the Bulls have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-10).

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (109.1 points per game). On defense, they are 16th (113.4 points allowed per game).

Chicago is 22nd in the league in rebounds per game (42.8) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8).

With 23.3 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is second-best in the NBA in committing them (11.6 per game). It is seventh in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.

