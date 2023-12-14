Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Jo Daviess County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belmont High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Hanover, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scales Mound High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
