Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 14?
Will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Kyrou has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Kyrou averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|16:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
