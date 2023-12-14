Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will face the Ottawa Senators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Does a wager on Faulk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Justin Faulk vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Faulk has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:26 on the ice per game.

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 28 games played.

In 11 of 28 games this season, Faulk has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Faulk has an assist in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Faulk's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Faulk Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 2 12 Points 1 0 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

