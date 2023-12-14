Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kane County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian High School at Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lisle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
