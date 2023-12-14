Nikola Vucevic will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Vucevic put up 26 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 114-106 loss against the Nuggets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vucevic's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.4 15.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 10.8 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.0 PRA -- 30.2 30.3 PR -- 26.9 26.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Heat

Vucevic is responsible for taking 17.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.4 per game.

Vucevic's Bulls average 99.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 111.3 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 42.0 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 26.5 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 32 18 8 2 0 0 0 11/18/2023 33 15 8 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.