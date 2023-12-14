Can we count on Sammy Blais finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Ottawa Senators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

